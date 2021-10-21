Shahid Kapoor to star in ‘full-blown’ actioner titled ‘Bull’

- Advertisement -

Actor Shahid Kapoor will be starring in the upcoming high-octane actioner titled ‘Bull’. The film marks the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar, who has worked extensively with filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj.

Shahid said: “‘Bull’ is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour.”

Set in the 1980s, the film is inspired by real-life events. The principal photography is slated to begin in 2022.

Producer Bhushan Kumar will collaborate with producers Amar Butala and Garima Mehta for ‘Bull’.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series said: “We’re all set to bring the audience an action extravaganza with our second collaboration with Shahid after ‘Kabir Singh’.”

Amar Butala, Partner, Guilty By Association, added: “We dedicate this film to men in uniform and our soldiers who brave through unimaginable turmoil to guard this great nation’s sovereignty. Shahid will be seen in an exciting avatar.”

Garima Mehta, Partner, Guilty By Association said: “It’s an honour to be able to tell a story that celebrates soldiers. The theme of this film will resonate with viewers across India.”

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents ‘Bull’, a Guilty By Association production starring Shahid Kapoor, with story and screenplay by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. The film is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. It is slated to hit the floors in 2022.