Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ to release on Dec 31

By Glamsham Bureau
Actor Shahid Kapoor announced the release date of his much awaited film ‘Jersey’ through Instagram on Sunday.

The film will release in theatres on December 31, 2021.

The actor uploaded a still from the film and captioned it as: “Jersey releasing on December 31”.

The film is the official Hindi remake of National Award-winning Telugu film by the same name. The original film starred actor Nani.

Both the films are directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The Hindi remake also stars actor Pankaj Tripathi and actress Mrunal Thakur.

