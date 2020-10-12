Shahid Kapoor’s ‘mood’ video draws Ishaan Khatter’s quip

Advtg.

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has shared his mood in a new social media post, and his brother Ishaan Khatter could not resist commenting.

Shahid took to Instagram, where he posted a video. In the video, the actor is seen making a serious face that suddenly turns goofy.

He wrote alongside the image: “Mood.”

Ishaan took to the comment section and wrote: “This be the real you behind all those smouldering selfies.”

Shahid will next be seen in “Jersey”, a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish. –ians/dc/vnc