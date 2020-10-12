Advtg.
Bollywood News

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘mood’ video draws Ishaan Khatter’s quip

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has shared his mood in a new social media post, and his brother Ishaan Khatter could not resist commenting.

Shahid took to Instagram, where he posted a video. In the video, the actor is seen making a serious face that suddenly turns goofy.

He wrote alongside the image: “Mood.”

Advtg.

Ishaan took to the comment section and wrote: “This be the real you behind all those smouldering selfies.”

Shahid will next be seen in “Jersey”, a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.  –ians/dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRaveena Tandon: ‘Becoming pro at taking Covid-19 tests’
Next articleBTS gig virtually attended by about a million fans in 191 regions including India

Related Articles

News

Netflix A Suitable Boy trailer: Tabu and Ishaan Khatter’s love story face challenges in the society

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Netflix announced the date for its upcoming series A Suitable Boy. Set in a newly independent India of 1951, it brings together a powerhouse of talent, entwined in Mira Nair’s excellence.
Read more
News

Ananya Panday believes in ‘less attitude, more gratitude’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Ananya Panday has shared a mantra she believes in on social media. Ananya took to Instagram, where she...
Read more
Review

Movie Review | Khaali Peeli: Taxi misadventure taxes patience

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Watch Khaali Peeli Official Trailer https://youtu.be/lB_nEHhqq3U Okay, we get the point. This is supposed...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

de Villiers stars as RCB thrash KKR in one-sided encounter

IANS - 0
Sharjah, Oct 12 (IANS) Riding on a record century partnership between captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Djokovic's loss to Nadal may have hit his confidence: Matts Wilander

Shahid Kapoor's 'mood' video draws Ishaan Khatter's quip 1

de Villiers powers Bangalore to 194/2

Shahid Kapoor's 'mood' video draws Ishaan Khatter's quip 2

Kohli-de Villiers first pair in IPL to share 10 100-run stands

Shahid Kapoor's 'mood' video draws Ishaan Khatter's quip 3

Shruti Hassan: Learned to love in new way in 2020

Shahid Kapoor's 'mood' video draws Ishaan Khatter's quip 3

Farah Khan works with her ‘favourite people’

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks