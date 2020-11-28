Bollywood News

Shahid Kapoor's role in 'Kabir Singh' inspires TV star Akshay Mhatre

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor had famously played an alcoholic on self-destructive mode in the 2019 blockbuster, Kabir Singh, and his performance has now inspired actor Akshay Mhatre for his role in a TV show. 

Akshay’s character Rohan goes through a downfall phase in the show “Indiawaali Maa”, and to play that part convincingly he took cues from Shahid’s role in the Bollywood film.

“I have personally been a fan of Shahid and I believe his portrayal of Kabir in ‘Kabir Singh’ has been one of his finest performances. The way he showcased in the song ‘Bekhayali’, how Kabir loses everything after losing his love, is commendable. There are many people who take the support of alcohol to forget the pain of losing their loved ones which is very wrong,” said Akshay.

“Rohan’s phase of losing everything took me back to Kabir’s phase where he loses Preeti in the movie. I am highly inspired by Shahid’s acting in that role and I’m trying to add those nuances in Rohan’s character too,” he added, about his role in the Sony Entertainment Television show.

–IANS

