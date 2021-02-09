Shahid Mallya opens up on his new spiritual song Aye Maula

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Singer Shahid Mallya is back with his latest devotional single titled, Aye Maula. The spiritual song conveys love for the Supreme. Shahid has also penned lyrics for the song.

“I am fond of writing since childhood. Being a singer there has always been a personal connection with the words. I have also learned Urdu, Hindi literature and Arabic which helped me in writing. This song is an attempt to know how well I can write and how can I narrate it with my point of view. I have tried my best and I truly hope you all appreciate the song,” Shahid said.

Talking about his preparation and experience of shooting for the video, the singer added: “Since it was a pure soulful project for me, I used to prepare for the song in the same way how someone does their namaaz. Everyday before going to the shoot, I used to do ablution to get the feel and connect for the song. I got the full support from the entire team, we shot it at the beautiful locations and me being in the video makes it a special project for me.”

Aye Maula was launched on Tuesday on YouTube.

