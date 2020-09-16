Shahid Kapoor gets into the IPL mode

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a throwback video where he is seen practicing cricket as preparation for his role the upcoming film, Jersey.

Shahid shared the video on Instagram, where he is padded up and wearing a helmet, ready to take stance at the crease in black shorts and a white T-shirt.

In the background, people can be heard saying “shot”, when Shahid’s bat connects with a delivery.

“Can’t wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey,” he wrote alongside the clip.

“Jersey” is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit starring Nani of the same name. The film also features Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur. –IANS/dc/vnc