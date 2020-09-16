Home Bollywood News

Shahid Kapoor gets into the IPL mode

By Glamsham Editorial
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a throwback video where he is seen practicing cricket as preparation for his role the upcoming film, Jersey.

Shahid shared the video on Instagram, where he is padded up and wearing a helmet, ready to take stance at the crease in black shorts and a white T-shirt.

In the background, people can be heard saying “shot”, when Shahid’s bat connects with a delivery.

Advtg.

“Can’t wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey,” he wrote alongside the clip.

“Jersey” is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit starring Nani of the same name. The film also features Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur. –IANS/dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleCBI seeks legal opinion on FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters
Next articleKamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj to bring an epic in ‘KamalHaasan232’

Related Articles

News

Kangana gets support from Sapna Bhavnani over questioning Mumbai Police

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut might have been criticised by several Bollywood colleagues for calling Mumbai Police a sham, but celebrity stylist-director-producer...
Read more
News

Ritika Anand reveals how Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur ‘boarded’ ‘JL 50’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Ritika Anand, who features in and has produced the four-episode web series, JL 50, says that although she was always keen...
Read more
News

Aditi Rao Hydari speaks about toxicity in & around Bollywood & social media

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari feels that Bollywood has a beautiful side, too, and declares it is an inclusive space.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks