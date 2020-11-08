Advtg.
Bollywood News

Shahid's morning bike adventure

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor was caught indulging in some early morning bike ride.

The actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram, sitting on a bike; “#morningride,” he captioned. He looks dapper in a biker jacket, pants and boots.

The image currently has 1 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Advtg.

Shahid had earlier posted a picture from his ‘Jersey’ prep, where he is seen holding a bat, gloves and leg guards.

Alongside the image, he wrote: #jersey prep. . . De dhana dhan.”

Shahid’s upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

Advtg.

Last month, the actor and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. Shahid had then thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic.

Before shooting in Uttarakhand, the team had shot in Chandigarh.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/in

Advtg.
Previous articleDelhi HC to hear plea by 34 Bollywood producers, bodies on Nov 9
Next articleHere's how Mahesh Babu is getting used to 'new normal'
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Shahid's morning bike adventure 1

Disha Patani shares glamorous photos with fans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani on Sunday treated her fans with her glamorous pictures and videos.In the short Instagram clip, Disha is...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Gautam Gambhir tests negative for Covid-19

Shahid's morning bike adventure 2

Kangana shares details of her brother's destination wedding

Shahid's morning bike adventure 2

Elisabeth Moss finds her job 'ridiculous'

Shahid's morning bike adventure 2

Bhumi Pednekar: Want to leave behind a legacy with good cinema

Shahid's morning bike adventure 5

Colombo Kings to take on Kandy Tuskers in LPL opener

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks