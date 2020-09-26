Shakti Kapoor cast as narco officer in Sushant film even as Shraddha faces NCB heat

Advtg.

BY AHANA BHATTACHARYA

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of their probe into a possible drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death on Saturday. Meanwhile her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, has been cast as a narcotics officer in an upcoming film inspired by the life of late actor Sushant.

Kapoor senior essays a narcotics officer in the film “Nyaay: The Justice”, which is incidentally backed by Sarla A. Saraogi, whose husband Ashok M. Saraogi represents Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi in the ongoing investigations.

Informing about the same, the film’s lead actor Zuber K. Khan told IANS: “Aman Verma is playing an ED officer, Shakti Kapoor sir is playing narcotics officer and Sudha Chandran ji is playing a CBI officer in the film.”

Although the casting is done, the three actors are yet to begin filming.

Zuber plays a character called Mahendra Singh, or Mahi, inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput, while actress Shreya Shukla plays a character named Urvashi, inspired by Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The actor informed casting is almost complete for characters inspired by actresses Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon, who had close ties with Sushant in different phases of his real life, besides his ex-manager Disha Salian and former business manager Shruti Modi.

“Shoot has started. The storyline is getting bigger and more characters are being included. Casting has almost been completed for characters like Ankita (Lokhande), Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Sushant’s family, his sisters, lawyer, even ex-manager Disha Salian and Shruti Modi, his staff, his cook and friends,” said Zuber.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Somi Khan will play Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian, who passed away on June 8, six days before the actor’s death on June 14.

The investigation into Sushant’s death has now taken a turn towards probing Bollywood’s alleged drug links. The film explores this angle as well.

“I have shot a scene where he is seen in a high state. They haven’t shown him doping but he is high and that is shown. Then there is one scene where Rhea and Sushant’s characters are seen smoking and drinking while discussing something. Whatever the audience is learning from media reports (regarding drugs), little bit of that will be shown in the film, even though that angle is not being emphasised,” Zuber added.

He further informed that all speculations about Sushant’s death will taken into account in the film — the speculated murder asd well as suicide angles.

The film has four songs including a dance number, keeping in mind that Sushant was a very good dancer.

Directed by Dilip Gulati, “Nyaay: The Justice” is backed by Rahul Sharma. Shooting is expected to wrap up by mid-October amd the makers eye a December release.

–IANS

abh/vnc