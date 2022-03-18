- Advertisement -
Shakun Batra: Music is a great tool to set a film's mood and tone

By Glamsham Bureau
Shakun Batra and Alia Bhatt in a BTS photoshoot _ pic courtesy instagram
For filmmaker Shakun Batra (‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’), music is a tool that carries the narrative forward.

He shared that good music can really add a lot of depth to the story and drive the audience to the point that a storyteller intends to make.

Explaining his idea about music for films, he said, “It’s (the music) such a huge tool to set the mood and tone. Sometimes music is really what leads the audiences into investing their emotions.”

However, the filmmaker has his fair share of fears when he sits down on the music of his films. He further shared, “For me music is huge but I’m always scared that the music in my films should not sound like an assembly line and take down everything with it and everything starts to sound stale and old.”

“It has to be a new packaging but eventually the same feeling. For me, just the music becoming new can change the feeling of how one receives a film,” he added.

Viashakunbatra
