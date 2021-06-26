Shamity Shetty sets the weekend mood

Adv.

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Shamita Shetty welcomed the weekend with a happy dance. She took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a boomerang video clip of her dancing joyfully.

“When u#you realise it’s Saturday #saturdayvibes #saturday #fun #weekend #love #instadaily,” she wrote with the clip.

Shamita is seen dressed aptly for the weekend in a light-yellow floral off-shoulder short dress. Her hair is tied in two buns and butterfly earrings add to the weekend vibe.

Adv.

The actress will soon be seen in the upcoming film “The Tenant”.

IANS

eka/vnc