Sharad Kelkar: 'Darbaan' a very special and emotional film

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar calls his upcoming film Darbaan very special, adding that it is an emotional project.

The family drama is based on Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore’s 1918 short story, Khokababur Pratyabartan . The story is about the friendship between a boy and his caretaker and comes with a tragic twist.

The songs of the film play a major role in the narration of the story.

“It is a very special and emotional film. When you watch the film, you’ll see how music has played such a crucial part in the film to bring out the emotions,” said Sharad.

“You are going to cry while listening to some songs, and some songs will make you laugh because they are in sync with the story. I can honestly say that it is one of the best films that I have done,” added the actor, who has featured in films such as Laxmii and Tanhaji this year.

Directed and produced by Bipin Nadkarni, the Zee5 film Darbaan will premiere on December 4.

–IANS

