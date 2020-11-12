Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sharad Kelkar: There is lot of mystique to my character in Black Widows

By Glamsham Editorial
Sharad Kelkar: There is lot of mystique to my character in Black Widows 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar found it fascinating to play a character with dark and white shades in equal proportions, in the digital project Black Widows.

Essaying the role of Jatin Malhotra, Sharad said: “At first glance, Jatin looks like the ideal person. He has worked hard to get the success he has today. As the story unfolds, the audience will see that there is more to him, a darker side that he keeps his family shielded from.”

“It was fascinating for me to play a character with equally dark and white shades to it. There is lot of mystique to my character. I am looking forward for everyone to witness it,” he added.

Advtg.

Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay will be seen playing a cop in the series.

He said: “After playing the role of a quirky taxi driver in ‘Tiki-Taka’, switching to Pankaj Mishra as a cop was a complete u-turn for me. He takes what life has to offer and makes the most of it, but there is this specific case that will change things for him in a way that nobody will see coming. Definitely a plot-twister for the series.”

Actor Aamir Ali will be making a special appearance on “Black Widows” as Eddie.

Advtg.

“He is an interesting character, written in a way that leaves a lot of uncharted territory for me to bring something unique to the table. Eddie is the most vulnerable and the real character in ‘Black Widows’. His innocence has its own charm but will definitely not hold back in showing the vulnerable side,” he said.

The show is a quirky drama, set in a small picturesque town in India. It revolves around how three best friends who thought they got away with the perfect crime of killing their abusive and cruel husbands. However, one of them (husband) survives and seeks revenge on the deadly female trio.

It also features Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Swastika Mukherjee and Raima Sen.

Advtg.

The shooting of the show was recently wrapped up in Kolkata. It is slated to premiere in December on ZEE5.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKaley Cuoco recalls filming sex scenes with ex Johnny Galecki
Next articleSonali Bendre's road trip gala with family on 18th wedding anniversary
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sharad Kelkar: There is lot of mystique to my character in Black Widows 2

John Abraham shares his way of starting the day right

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor John Abraham has shared a sneak peek into his way of starting his day on the right note, and...
Sharad Kelkar: There is lot of mystique to my character in Black Widows 3

Tahira Kashyap starts Diwali decoration with her 'team'

Sharad Kelkar: There is lot of mystique to my character in Black Widows 4

Imtiaz Ali: I cast Asif Basra in Jab We Met as...

Sharad Kelkar: There is lot of mystique to my character in Black Widows 4

Obama next guest on Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation

Sharad Kelkar: There is lot of mystique to my character in Black Widows 6

Kajol reveals her 'Project for the month of November'

Sharad Kelkar: There is lot of mystique to my character in Black Widows 4

Mukesh Chhabra: Asif Basra would stand out even if he had...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks