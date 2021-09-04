HomeBollywoodNews

Veteran late Rishi Kapoor's final film look unveiled

By Glamsham Editorial
Veteran late Rishi Kapoor's final film look unveiled
Rishi Kapoor Paresh Rawal in Hitesh Bhatia Sharmaji Namkeen Excel Entertainment first look
Excel Entertainment unveils the first look of a very special film, Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor.

As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film. A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man.

Presented by Excel Entertainment, a Macguffin Pictures Production, directed by debut director Hitesh Bhatia. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia.

