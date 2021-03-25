ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sharman Joshi: Everyone assumed I'd do only lead roles after 'Ferrari…'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Actor Sharman Joshi has been part of many hit ensemble films such as 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Golmaal and Life In a… Metro before 2012 solo hit Ferrari Ki Sawaari happened. He said that post that, while everyone expected him to do only lead characters in films, that is not how he looked at his projects.

Sharman told IANS: “I have immense faith and confidence in myself and thanks to God, I am every grateful to him for the talent bestowed upon me. Right after ‘Ferrari Ki Sawaari’, there were plenty of solo offers for me. Typically our industry thinks and functions in a way that ‘now Sharman will only be interested in doing solo hero films.’ But that is now how I thought. “

He goes on to say that while everyone was waiting for him to go the stereotypical manner, he instead did films which didn’t meet the expected criteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody thought I would do solo hero film but I was waiting for the right script to come my way, be it ensemble or solo hero. I didn’t have any precedented notion in my head. It so happened that a beautiful film ‘Gang of Ghosts’ came to me, a film called ‘War Chhod Na Yaar’ came to me and then there was Super Nani. These were ensemble cast. They didnt work, all these three films. I chose scripts and they didn’t work out but that is life,” says the actor, who was recently seen in “Fauji Calling”.

The actor concluded: “My choices were never on the fact that I wanted to do a solo film, just because I was part of a hit solo film earlier.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/dc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSouth gears up for big sequel season
Next articleRashami Desai killing in lime green outfit
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

South gears up for big sequel season

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurNew Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently returned in the suspense drama "Drishyam 2" and the film received great...
Read more
News

2 Telugu movies win national award in different categories

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Amaravati/ Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Two Telugu feature films, 'Jersey' and 'Maharshi', have won the National Award in different categories at the 67th National...
Read more
News

67th National Awards: Prakash Raj, Satish Kaushik, Nani express gratitude

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Prakash Raj's film "Wild Karnataka" won the National Award in the "Best Exploration Film" at the 67th National Film...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates