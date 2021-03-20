ADVERTISEMENT
Sharon Stone says she was tricked into taking off underwear in 'Basic Instinct'

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Sharon Stone has revealed that she was tricked into taking her underwear off in the infamous interrogation scene of the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct”, the defining hit of her career. Stone made the revelation in her memoir, “The Beauty Of Living Twice”.

In an excerpt from her memoir obtained by Vanity Fair, the actress accused a member of director Paul Verhoeven’s production team of tricking her during the leg-crossing scene.

“That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything’. I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on’,” she wrote in her memoir.

“Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I’m the one with the vagina, in question, let me say: The other points of view are bulls**t”. It was me and my parts up there,” she added.

She also reflected on her experience of watching that particular scene for the first time in “a room full of lawyers and agents, most of whom had nothing to do with the project”.

She recalls slapping Verhoeven because of the scene in the film, co-starring Michael Douglas.

“I slapped Paul across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer,” she wrote.

–IANS

smg/vnc

