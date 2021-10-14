29.4 C
Sharwanand, Siddharth-starrer 'Maha Samudram' hits screens

By Glamsham Bureau
Hyderabad, Oct 14 (IANS) Telugu movie ‘Maha Samudram’ starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel released on Thursday. Helmed by ‘RX 100’ director Ajay Bhupathi, the movie caught the attention of the audience even before its release.

The movie has now released after the team established a good hype with their well-planned promotions. The early reports from theatres revealed that the movie has a well-written story with good performances.

‘Maha Samudram’ is set in Vishakhapatnam, with the story of two close friends. Vijay (Siddharth) and Arjun (Sharwanand) are two people with different goals. Vijay leaves his pregnant lover Maha (Aditi Rao Hydari) in trouble.

On the other hand, Arjun is forced into the underworld, landing him in drug dealing.

The cinematography is good with rich production values on the screen. The action sequences are well-crafted too though a routine second half spoils the game for ‘Maha Samudram’.

It is up against other big-ticket movies like ‘Pelli SandaD’ and ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’.

–IANS

pk/kr

