Shawn Mendes boards 'Life Is Strange' series as executive producer

Los Angeles, Sep 1 (IANS) Award-winning singer Shawn Mendes will be serving as an executive producer for the TV adaptation of Square Enix video game ‘Life Is Strange’.

Mendes, along with Andrew Gertler, his partner at Permanent Content, have come aboard to oversee music for the series, which is being developed by Legendary Television and dj2 Entertainment, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Also coming on board to kickstart the project, which Legendary picked up in 2016, a year after the game was released, is Anonymous Content, the banner behind buzzy series ‘True Detective’ and ’13 Reasons Why’, among many others.

The game isn’t a first-person shooter or epic sci-fi fantasy but rather a series of compelling, story-driven adventure games that feature a universe where everyday protagonists wield supernatural powers while dealing with real challenges, real relationships and real emotions.

The story for the first game centred on photography enthusiast Max Caulfield, a high-school senior who discovers she can rewind time while saving her best friend Chloe Price.

The pair soon find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, which uncovers a dark side to life in their town Arcadia Bay.

Players responded to the adventure game, which has now become a franchise with sequels and spinoffs.

It has also won several awards including the 2016 BAFTA Game Award for best story and the inaugural Peabody Futures of Media Award. The newest entry, ‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’, will be released on September 10.

Strange is being developed through the first-look deal between Legendary Television and dj2 Entertainment.

Mendes is known for his top 20 hits such as ‘Stitches’, ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back’ and and ‘Senorita’.

