With the second wave of Covid 19 outbreak, many celebrities have pitched in to help either by creating awareness or by amplifying SOS messages on their social media handles or by working tirelessly on ground.

There are few other celebrities who have resorted to fundraising to help provide the needy with medical equipment like oxygen cylinders and medicines required for the treatment of Covid.

Tring has teamed up with Hemkunt Foundation and initiated an oxygen support drive. Proceeds of the donation initiated via this Covid Relief initiative will be handed over to Hemkunt Foundation who is at the forefront of arranging relief packages across India. With tring’s initiative, coming to the fore are popular celebs like Shazahn Padamsee, Ashmit Patel, Shefali Bagga, Parull Chaudhry who have rallied for the cause by posting on their social media platforms and expressed support.

Celebrities are leveraging tring’s platform to fulfill their mission to help Covid patients and Covid warriors to sail through this difficult phase.tring aims to leverage its platform – its sound celebrity connect, to help rally the support of citizens to contribute to covid relief. tring is honoured to be able to facilitate the social impact that the celebrities on its platform want to create, to alleviate the pain of the citizens in this unprecedented situation, in whatever little ways they can.

Donating through tring would mean having Oxygen cylinders provided to those who cannot afford them. As gratitude for this generous act, tring will give back 50% of the donated amount to the donors in a form which they can use to book shoutouts from celebrities for themselves and for their loved ones who are stuck in isolation, to cheer them up. The entire contribution will go to the Hemkunt Foundation.