Shefali Shah's directorial 'Someday' to be screened at 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah made her debut as a director in April with “Someday”. The film will be screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Germany.

“I can’t even begin to tell how excited I am with the news of ‘Someday’ being screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, making its reach across the globe. It’s a great honour,” says Shefali.

She adds that it was a conscious decision to send the film to festivals across the globe, to see where she stands as a total newcomer in the area of direction. “The fact that it’s been selected in a prestigious festival is such a big assurance,” she says.

“Someday” is a story of a mother and a daughter. Vidhi, a frontline warrior, comes home to a seven-day quarantine after 15 days on duty, and meets her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

The Indian Film Festival Stuttgart this year is scheduled to be held from July 21 to 25. Due to the pandemic, the festival will go online this year.

