Shehnaaz Gill gets clicked with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher at Uunchai screening

Uunchai is all set to hit the theaters on November 11. The cast and crew hosted a star-studded screening of the film in Mumbai on November 9. Punjab ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill was also spotted at the screening of Uunchai.

She was papped coming out of the event. As soon as paps asked her whether she liked watching Uunchai, she emotionally said, “Main bahut roi hoon. Bahut acchi picture hai. Sabko dekhni chahiye.” It is translated as “I have cried a lot. It is a very good film. I feel everyone should watch it.”

While she share a photo on her Instagram handle. Shehnaaz penned a heart-melting note and shared glimpses with the actor, she wrote, “Dreams do come true….. and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first-ever chat show – ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill; I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honoring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best!”

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Salman Khan. The film marks her Bollywood debut.