Shekhar Kapur starts prep with Emma Thompson for next

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has started preparing for his upcoming cross-cultural rom-com featuring Hollywood star Emma Thompson.

Titled What’s Love Got To Do With It?, the film deals with love and marriage and is set in London and South Asia.

“First rehearsals with the amazing actor Emma Thompson today. So looking forward to working with her in my next movie,” Kapur tweeted on Monday.

The film also stars Lily James and Shazad Latif, and will be written and produced by Jemima Khan.

Kapur, the man behind cinematic gems like Masoom, Mr. India and Bandit Queen, got Hollywood fame with his successful film Elizabeth, starring Cate Blanchett. The films won Kapur international acclaim including the prestigious BAFTA Award and Oscar nominations.

He also directed a segment of the 2008 anthology, New York, I Love You. Apart from direction, Kapur had a stint as a Bollywood actor with films like Toote Khilone (1978), Falak (1988), Gawahi (1989) and the TV series Udaan (1989-1991), among other works.

At the moment, Kapur is President of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society, and Chairman of the institute’s governing council.

–IANS

sug/vnc

