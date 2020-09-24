Home Bollywood News

Shekhar Suman demands focus on Sushant's death rather than B'wood-drug nexus

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman seems disappointed with the way investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput seems to have slowed down. He feels the focus of the probe has been diverted to the alleged drug links of Bollywood.

“Druggies ko marne do.. salakhon ke peeche dalo, desh se nikalo, film se nikalo humey koi matlab nahin. Humey sirf ye batao Sushant ko kisne maara aur kyon? Kahan gaye pithani, neeraj, samuel, khatri, cook, locksmith, ambulance waala, naqab waali ladki and the whole gang (Let the druggies die.. jail them, drive let out of the country, throw them out of films, we don’t care. What we want to know is who killed Sushant and why? Where are Pithani, Neeraj, Samuel, Khatri, cook, locksmith, ambulance driver, masked girl and the whole gang),” Shekhar tweeted.

Shekhar has been showing his solidarity with Sushant’s family ever since the latter died on June 14. He even visited Sushant’s family in Bihar.

Advtg.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is interrogating the drugs angle in Sushant’s demise and has already arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in the matter. Summons have been issued to film stars Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleDiljit Dosanjh's retort to user who trolled him for protesting against farm Bills
Next articleFilm on Akshardham temple terror attack in pipeline

Related Articles

News

Deepika, Sara, Shraddha to face NCB on Saturday in drugs case (2nd Ld)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, who were issued summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)...
Read more
News

Chats that spelled trouble for Deepika, Shraddha in drugs case probed by NCB

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Anand SinghMumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) The alleged chat of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone with her then manager Karishma Prakash in October 2017 was...
Read more
News

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for promoting short film named 'Doobie'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan got trolled on Facebook on Thursday after promoting a short film titled Doobie. Netizens felt the veteran actor...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Shekhar Suman demands focus on Sushant's death rather than B'wood-drug nexus 1

Deepika, Sara, Shraddha to face NCB on Saturday in drugs case...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, who were issued summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)...
Shekhar Suman demands focus on Sushant's death rather than B'wood-drug nexus 2

Tiger Shroff flaunts washboard abs in new shirtless pic

Shekhar Suman demands focus on Sushant's death rather than B'wood-drug nexus 2

Taapsee Pannu recalls her stint as a stand-up comedian

Shekhar Suman demands focus on Sushant's death rather than B'wood-drug nexus 4

Why Chandan Roy Sanyal enjoyed dubbing for 'Woh Teen Din'

Shekhar Suman demands focus on Sushant's death rather than B'wood-drug nexus 2

When Tom Hanks felt like a 'total failure'

Shekhar Suman demands focus on Sushant's death rather than B'wood-drug nexus 2

Chats that spelled trouble for Deepika, Shraddha in drugs case probed...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks