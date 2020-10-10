Shekhar Suman on SSR strangulation theory: Asphyxia or Aise fix kiya?

Advtg.

Actor Shekhar Suman has a caustic reaction to the opinion that Sushant Singh Rajput was strangulated to death.

“Sushant’s case has been strangulated to death. Asphyxia? or Aise fix kiya?” Suman wrote on his unverified Twitter account on Saturday to express his mind.

Suman’s observation comes days after the AIIMS panel ruled out the possibility of murder in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was in judicial custody, was granted bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence of June 14 this year. An initial probe by Mumbai Police concluded the actor had committed suicide. The case is subsequently being handled by CBI, with NCB and Ed joining the investigation. –ians/abh/vnc

