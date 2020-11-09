Advtg.
Bollywood News

Shekhar Suman urges all to light diya in Sushant's memory on Diwali

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman on Monday urged all to light a diya in the name of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Diwali and pray for his soul. Suman also reminded that Diwali is on 14th November, a date that will mark six months of the demise of Sushant, who passed away on June 14.

“14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious.14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the 14th, six months ago. What a paradox! So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever. The path to justice is tough but we can pray,” Shekhar Suman tweeted.

In a separate tweet, he wrote: “Unfortunately kisi ke jaane se kisi ki zindagi nahin rukti. lekin ek androoni ladai nyay ke liye chalti rehni chahiye. (Nobody’s life stops with somebody passing away. But we should keep fighting for justice), Why has the CBI still not come up with any inference or conclusion is a big mystery. There r many questions dat will 4ever remain unanswered.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14 this year. His death was initially investigated first by Mumbai Police and is currently being probed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with NCB and ED.

–IANS

abh/vnc

