Vidya Balan gives us a reality check for a healthier tomorrow

One of the finest actors of India and seemingly true embodiment of a Boss lady, Vidya Balan is an ultimate inspiration for every woman. Be it her performances on screen or her take on body positivity, Vidya has always been utmost vocal and unfiltered to give her opinion to the world. Being amongst the top performers of the glitz and glamour industry Vidya has never propagated trends she herself doesn’t believe in.

Carrying her body beautifully and slamming away the shammers for their unrequited remarks Vidya Balan has instilled our faith in ‘Beauty comes in all sizes’. Signifying the same on the perfect occasion of ‘World’s Health Day’ Vidya Balan gives us a reality check before we join the wagon without thinking through. Putting a series of witty pictures of herself enacting ‘Gandhiji’s three monkeys’, Vidya wrote, “People always turn around and tell me that your weight is equivalent to your health but your weight should be a part of your health and not its identity – Happy World Health Day #worldhealthday”.

Often being trolled and questioned for her weight, Vidya has taken the question head-on and set the narrative right that a person’s worth is not defined by the number on the weighing scale. Putting the message right across on ‘World’s Health Day’ Vidya gives us a moment of realisation that a person’s health is beyond the narrow boundaries of weight, inches on the tape, etc. It is more of what your body has to say and how you feel about it.

Opening doors for a larger conversation for a healthier tomorrow, Vidya has always thrown light on the subtlity with which we body shame and harm others’ self image. It’s high time we just not take words for their meaning and read between lines as Vidya inspires us with her little but significant effort.

Last seen donning the life journey of a living human computer in ‘Shakuntala Devi’, Vidya will be next seen in ‘Sherni’. Scheduled to release on the OTT space, the film revolves around a woman forest officer solving the issues of man-animal encounters.