ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Shia LaBeouf's apology reminds FKA Twigs of gaslighting she faced with him

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

London, Feb 20 (IANS) Singer FKA Twigs, who had earlier filed a complaint against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, says his apology only brings back the wrong memories.

“It (the apology) reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him. This is taking some of the blame, but not all of it, and then denying it,” Twigs said during an interview, according to Page Six.

“I was always told that, you know, I was special and to look after my heart and to look after the light inside my chest and when I was with Shia, that light got blown out. And I just didn’t think that that could happen,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Shia has denied every allegation, he did apologise for his bad behaviour. Twigs, however, is not affected by it.

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDrew Barrymore to Priyanka Chopra: I've loved you at first sight
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Telco Singtel admits data breach affecting 129,000 customers

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi/Singapore, Feb 18 (IANS) Singapore's leading telecom company Singtel, an associate of Bharti Airtel, has admitted that personal information of 129,000 customers...
Read more
Sports

England coach Silverwood says sorry for leaving Moeen in lurch

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) England coach Chris Silverwood has apologised after Moeen Ali's departure from the bio-bubble led to a controversy as it...
Read more
Sports

Newly-elected chess body ignores Sports Code, but ready to fall in line

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The newly-elected All India Chess Federation (AICF) set-up comprises six vice-presidents and six joint secretaries -- a number that...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021