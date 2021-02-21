ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Shiboprasad on 'Konttho's remake: Happy that it is reaching a wider audience

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Well known Malayalam stars Manju Warrier and Jayasurya will be starring in the remake of the Bengali hit 2019 film “Konttho”. Actor Shiboprasad Mukherjee, who played lead in the original is happy with the story crossing borders.

The Malayalam remake will be titled “Meri Awaz Suno”.

The Bengali blockbuster starred Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy in the lead roles.

Shiboprasad tells IANS, “It is gratifying to see our content resonating with the audience beyond the geographical boundaries and breaking the barriers of language.’Konttho’ is extremely close to our hearts as the story is so emotionally binding and impactful, we are glad that the film has successfully created a mark and is now set to reach even a wider audience.”

The poster of the upcoming film released on 13th February by Manju Warrior and Jayasurya.

The Malayalam remake is written and directed by G Prajesh Sen and produced by B Rakesh.

–IANS

ym/sdr/

Previous articleKabir Bedi's autobiography is told with 'raw emotional honesty'
