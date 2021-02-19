ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Shilpa Rao: I don’t label songs as independent or playback

Well known Bollywood Singer Shilpa Rao, says when she is recording a song she does not think about categorizing it.

By Glamsham Editorial
Shilpa Rao
Shilpa Rao
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 19: Singer Shilpa Rao, who is known for Bollywood playback as well as her independent numbers, says when she is recording a song she does not think about categorizing it.

“For me music is a broad term. I have always had music in my life. I see music as music and it is not different for me. While singing, I don’t label it as independent or playback for films. I give every song the same time and effort, which I would give to the next one,” Says Shilpa.

“My involvement and commitment is to the song. Later what happens to the track is not in your hand. Sometimes you put in so much effort in your song, it doesn’t come out as you expect and sometimes it’s the other way. The only time the song is yours is when you are in the studio. I enjoy that time,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shilpa Rao recently collaborated with the band The Yellow Diary, for the track Roz roz, said that once recording is done and she has given her 100 per cent, she tries to detach herself from the song.

“Once the song is done it is obviously not yours. Every song has its own story. All you can do is, while you are in the moment, you make the song great. The song is the most important element. Sometimes you have to overplay or underplay to make it best. I do whatever I can in my capacity to make the song good. I leave it for people to see for themselves. Sometimes some person will pick your song which is very obscure and message saying that they really loved it. That is why I feel that every song has its own journey,” she said.

Shilpa’s biggest hits in Bollywood include Khuda jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno), Malang (Dhoom 3), Yaariyan (Cocktail) and the title songs of Kalank and Anjaana Anjaani.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very personal about my work and sometimes it gets tough because you have to become professional. You can’t change that about yourself. When you accept something, you accept is completely. Every day and every song is different,” she said.

–By Yashika Mathur

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRapper Spitfire a big reason people tuned into Gully Boy feels Ranveer Singh
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says ‘I never took ‘Bigg Boss’ as a game show, and Aly Goni never spoiled my game
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Shilpa Rao feels it’s tough to nurture love

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Shilpa Rao says it is easy to fall in love but tough to nurture the emotion, and that is what her latest song...
Read more
News

Neha Bhasin: I am a supporter of independent music

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Neha Bhasin says she will utilize the platform of Indian Pro Music League to encourage & support independent music
Read more
News

Isha Talwar puts on dancing shoes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Isha Talwar says her upcoming music video Roz roz marks the first time that she has danced in front of the camera.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021