Shilpa Rao recalls Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with grandma

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Singer Shilpa Rao turned nostalgic on Ganesh Chaturthi, recalling how she would celebrate the festival with her grandmother and brother as a child.

“Ganesh Chaturthi connects me with my grandmother as when we were kids, my grandmother would do all the preparation for the Ganpati pooja, and she use to involve us (me and my brother) to set up the flowers and to make chandan,” revealed Shilpa remembering her late grandmother.

However, coming to the present time, the ‘Ghungroo’ singer makes sure to have an eco-friendly idol at her place every year.

“My Ganpati idol is eco-friendly every year, I attempt to get a clay murti which have no paint or colour on it, which is water soluble and we can easily do the Visarjan at home. Infact, I’m always looking for an idol that has seed in it or a sapling so when you put it in a pot it grows into a plant,” Shilpa informed.

The singer also urged everyone to support small local businesses especially during festival times.

“I would urge everyone to support small business including small sweet makers too, we need to support them,” she said.

–IANS

abh/kr