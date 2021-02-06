ADVERTISEMENT
Shilpa Rao feels it’s tough to nurture love

Singer Shilpa Rao says it is easy to fall in love but tough to nurture the emotion

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Isha Talwar in Shilpa Rao's music video Roz roz
Singer Shilpa Rao says it is easy to fall in love but tough to nurture the emotion, and that is what her latest song is about.

Shilpa’s new number is “Roz roz”, created by the singer along with the alternative rock band The Yellow Diary.

“The Yellow Diary is very passionate about its music. When we were creating Roz roz, we swung back and forth on the changes for quite some time. We started working on the song post the lockdown last year. That’s the amount of time that has been spent on every line and every emotion to refine it to perfection,” Shilpa said.

“This song is about a conflict between two people in a relationship and they are at a point where they’re not being able to talk freely about what they’re going through. The communication gap is like the elephant in the room. The song talks about bridging this gap. It’s easy to fall in love, but it’s tough to nurture it. Roz roz is a testament of that,” she added.

Talking about the song, The Yellow Diary said, “After the lockdown, most of us have become aware of the importance of being open to conversations. Our song is about sidelining the distractions of life and treasuring the simple things about love. Having Shilpa onboard with her mystical voice, just accentuated what we had to say through the song. We are thrilled to be offering Roz Roz to our listeners.”

The video of the song features Isha Talwar and dancer-actor Arjun Menon.  –ians/sug/vnc

