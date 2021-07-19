Shilpa Shetty shared her take on generation gap

Adv.

Confusion, Chaos, Comedy. Released in 2003, Hungama is one of the most legendary comedy movies directed by iconic film-maker Priyadarshan. After 18 long years, Hungama 2 is all set to hit the screen packed with limitless fun, entertainment and loads of confusion!

The banter between two families – The Tiwaris that consist of a jealous husband and a gorgeous wife; and The Kapoors with a retired army colonel and his two sons and grandchildren. Chaos ensues when a young innocent girl with an illegitimate child shows up on the door.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “I belong to this generation so I really don’t know what you are talking about (Laughs)! The change is inevitable and constant you have to keep reinventing. I really believe that whatever generation you have to fit in and you have to do it seamlessly. This entire transition from past to the present has happened with effort of course but it has to look effortless.”

She further added, “I am happy that I was able to pull it off with Meezaan, who obviously didn’t belong to the generation I belong to but I think with his help I learnt so much. I imbibed whatever I could from the current generation because I really think they are so sorted. I am really happy to still be working to have been a part of the industry then and now and still remain relevant.”

Released in 2003, Hungama is one of the most legendary comedy movies directed by iconic film-maker Priyadarshan. After 18 long years, Hungama 2 is all set to hit the screen starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Ashutosh Rana, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and more. Produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment Hungama 2 launches on 23rd July 2021 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.