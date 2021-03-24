ADVERTISEMENT
Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Anurag Basu is a mischievous kid on the set

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who judgea the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4” alongside filmmaker Anurag Basu, says the latter is fun to be with on set.

“Dada is fun to be around with. He is like a mischievous kid on the set. He is always making us laugh and has a peculiar style of speaking which is entertaining and endearing,” she says.

She adds that he is a big prankster.

“He is always up to some prank and looks for an opportunity to pull our leg. But, on a serious note, Dada is warm and affectionate and playing pranks is his way of expressing that affection. Both Geeta and I enjoy his company,” she says.

Choreographer Geeta Kapur also judges the show. “Super Dancer: Chapter 4” will air on Sony Entertainment Television from March 27.

–IANS

anj/vnc

