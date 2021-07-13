This is Shilpa Shetty’s take on remixed ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’

Adv.

Confusion, Chaos, Comedy. Released in 2003, Hungama is one of the most legendary comedy movies directed by iconic film-maker Priyadarshan. After 18 long years, Hungama 2 is all set to hit the screen packed with limitless fun, entertainment and loads of confusion!

Hungama 2 is all about the banter between two families – The Tiwaris that consist of a jealous husband and a gorgeous wife, played by none other than Shilpa Shetty; and The Kapoors with a retired army colonel and his two sons and grandchildren. Chaos ensues when a young innocent girl with an illegitimate child shows up on the door.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra says, “I think the soul is still intact. What has changed is we tried to make it more GEN Z and the melody hasn’t changed, thankfully. The choreography yes to a certain extent still keeping the hoop move intact. The rest is really to be left to the audience’s discretion and they have to ultimately like the song. “

Hungama 2 is all set to hit the screen starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Ashutosh Rana, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and more. Produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment Hungama 2 launches on 23rd July 2021 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.