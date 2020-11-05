Shilpa Shetty: Nikamma shoot wrap a bitter-sweet moment

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to return to films after 13 years with two releases, Hungama 2 and Nikamma. On Thursday, she shared her experience on working in Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

“The #NikammaShootWrap is a bitter-sweet moment for me… I’ve had an absolute blast shooting with this crazy #Nikamma bunch! “We’ve spent so much time together that I’m really going to miss all the madness, but I’m taking back memories that will last a lifetime… all thanks to my director, Sabbir Khan, Abhimanyu, and Shirley.Can’t wait for you all to see the result of our labour of love!

For now.. it’s a WRAP..Yaaaaay,” she wrote on Instagram.

Along with her post, she shared a picture and a video from the set of the film directed by Sabbir Khan.

Shilpa was last seen on the big screen in the 2007 movies, “Life In A… Metro” and “Apne”.

Hungama 2, also featuring Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan, is a follow-up of Priyadarshan’s 2003 slapstick hit, Hungama. The cast and crew shot portions of the film in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, recently.

–IANS

sim/vnc