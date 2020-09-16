Shilpa Shetty refutes Sachiin Joshi’s gold scam charge against her

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has finally reacted to allegations made against her and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, by actor Sachiin Joshi.

Earlier this year, Sachiin had filed a complaint against the couple, alleging that he had been cheated by Satyug Gold Pvt Ltd, a gold trading company formerly headed by Shilpa and Raj, from which he had purchased a kilo of gold in a gold scheme.

Breaking her silence over the matter, Shilpa said: “All these allegations made by Sachin Joshi are completely false and baseless. At Satyug Gold, each and every client’s orders have been fulfilled in time. We have even deposited 1kg gold for which Sachiin Joshi is yet to pay the demurrage charges legally applicable. Not many know, we also have a cheque bouncing case in court against this serial defaulter. If we didn’t wish to give him the gold, we would not have it deposited it in court. The court has now appointed an arbitrator where we have presented the charges that are due and clearly mentioned on the invoice and website. The truth will be out real soon.”

Shilpa and Raj’s legal team has also issued a statement that reads: “The police complaint against the shareholders in January comes very conveniently after his revision petition filed by him against the cheque bounce case gets declined by the Dindoshi court in October. Mr. Joshi now feels he has been defrauded after the court restrains him from collecting the gold and orders to keep the gold in the premises of the court till the arbitration is pending on the storage charges, apparently to which he rightly agreed while making the payment for gold in 2014.”

“The invoice clearly states there will be storage charges applicable in the scenario the gold is not collected on the due date. Further the TnC on official website guides to the amount of storage charges applicable. In the tenure of 1 year from the due date, Mr. Joshi never once tried to contact the company for the collection, for which he feels defrauded by claims of security charges and penalty,” the statement added.

“The Company has a ratio of 90% processed customers who are happy and satisfied with the services of SGPL. Bombay High Court on 11th September, 2020 had granted a stay on the order 7th September, 2020 by which Mr. Joshi was allowed to take the gold deposited with the court. Advocates Mr. Karl Tamboly, Mr. M Siganporia along with Vis Legis Law Practice as the representative firm had moved an appeal before the Bench for such stay,” the statement further said.

The case is still in the court. –IANS/sim/vnc