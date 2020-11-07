Shilpa Shetty reveals her happy hour

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Gym hour is happy hour for Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
In an Instagram boomerang she shared on Saturday, Shilpa flaunts a T-shirt with the message, “Gym is my happy hour”.
“This happy hour.. really well for me,” she wrote as a caption, hashtagging #Gym, #HappyHour, #GymMotivation, #Fitness, #exercise, #GymLife, #saturdayvibe and #gratitude.
A fitness enthusiast, Shilpa keeps on setting fitness goals through her posts on social media. Earlier, she had shared that the best way to start her day and week is with yoga.
Shilpa recently wrapped up shooting “Nikamma”. She is all set to return to films after 13 years with two releases, “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”. “Nikamma” also stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia, and is directed by Sabbir Khan.
She was last seen on the big screen in the 2007 movies, “Life In A… Metro” and “Apne”.
“Hungama 2”, also featuring Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan, is a follow-up of Priyadarshan’s 2003 slapstick hit, Hungama. The cast and crew shot portions of the film in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, recently.
