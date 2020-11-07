Advtg.
Bollywood News

Shilpa Shetty reveals her happy hour

By Glamsham Editorial
Shilpa Shetty reveals her happy hour 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Gym hour is happy hour for Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

In an Instagram boomerang she shared on Saturday, Shilpa flaunts a T-shirt with the message, “Gym is my happy hour”.

“This happy hour.. really well for me,” she wrote as a caption, hashtagging #Gym, #HappyHour, #GymMotivation, #Fitness, #exercise, #GymLife, #saturdayvibe and #gratitude.

Advtg.

A fitness enthusiast, Shilpa keeps on setting fitness goals through her posts on social media. Earlier, she had shared that the best way to start her day and week is with yoga.

Shilpa recently wrapped up shooting “Nikamma”. She is all set to return to films after 13 years with two releases, “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”. “Nikamma” also stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia, and is directed by Sabbir Khan.

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2007 movies, “Life In A… Metro” and “Apne”.

Advtg.

“Hungama 2”, also featuring Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan, is a follow-up of Priyadarshan’s 2003 slapstick hit, Hungama. The cast and crew shot portions of the film in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, recently.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTV star Nakuul Mehta, wife set to become parents
Next articleAkshay Kumar dons red bindi to promote 'Laxmii', netizens react
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Shilpa Shetty reveals her happy hour 2

Vidya Balan's short film eligible for Oscar nomination

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Natkhat, starring and co-produced by Vidya Balan, has won top prize at the third edition of Best Of India Short...
Shilpa Shetty reveals her happy hour 3

Payal Ghosh on playing Madhubala: Current generation needs to know her...

Shilpa Shetty reveals her happy hour 4

Shilpa Shinde set for a royal avatar in new web series

Shilpa Shetty reveals her happy hour 5

Elli AvrRam tries out 'very tough and fun' aerial yoga

Shilpa Shetty reveals her happy hour 4

Sara Ali Khan pens Shayari, hopes it 'won’t be dismissed'

Shilpa Shetty reveals her happy hour 4

Sunil Grover begins shoot for web series by Vikas Bahl

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks