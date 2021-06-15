Shilpa Shetty: 'Shooting with my team after a year and a half'

Adv.

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday posted a funny video that shows her team members falling over each other to get their share from a bowl of tadka idli she offers to them.

Her staff sings “Dulhe ka sehra” from the 2000 film “Dhadkan” to tease her as they binge on the idlis.

The actress said she is unable to figure out whether her team is excited to meet her after a year and half or they are excited to just eat the food!

“Yaaaay!! New recipes coming up, guys! Shooting with my team after a year and a half this is what happens when I meet them. Dunno if they are excited to see me or to just eat the food. Kya kahein… Dulhan ka toh team deewana lagta hai! #SwasthRahoMastRaho #ArtOfLovingFood #shootdiaries #gratitude #blessed #happiness,” she captioned the video.

Shilpa celebrated her birthday earlier this month and shared a note of gratitude for her fans and followers on social media.

–IANS

