Shilpa Shetty showcases 'love in the time of Corona'

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty, who last week shared that her family tested positive for Covid-19, has showcased how love in the time of corona is on social media on Sunday.

Shilpa, who tested negative for the virus, posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen inside while her husband Raj is standing outside of the house, there is a glass window between the two as they look at each other.

“Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai#Nearlydone ! Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers. #strong #positivevibes #gratitude#love #conquer #corona,” she wrote as the caption.

On May 7, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared that her husband Raj Kundra, children Samisha and Viaan, and her mother Sunanda, as well as in-laws, have tested Covid positive. The actress, who has tested negative, added everyone in the family is quarantined and is recovering.

On the work front, the actress has two films lined up. She will be seen in “Hungama 2”, the sequel to the 2003 hit “Hungama”. Besides this, Shilpa will also be seen in the film “Nikamma” which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

–IANS

