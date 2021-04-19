Shilpa Shetty talks about lockdown stress in new post

Adv.

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday opened up on the need to stay fit and healthy amid the stress caused by lockdown and other restrictions. The actress also highlighted the importance of keeping one’s body safe from the effect of restricted movements.

“The lockdown and other restrictions due to the rising cases can lead to a lot of stress. But we have to stand united and do what we need to do. Foremost, we need to ensure our own bodies don’t fall prey to the effects of restricted movements.

#MondayMotivation,” Shilpa tweeted.

Adv.

“It’s important to keep the muscles and joints flexible & agile, while tending to our immunity. So, this morning, I decided to make the routine a little tougher for myself. I chose to do the Gatyatmak Utthita Padahastasana, leading to Naukasana,” she informed.

“This flow helps build core strength, stretches the hamstring, tones the abs muscles, and strengthens the muscles of the arms, shoulders, & thighs. Do try this flow, but remember to only stretch as much as your body permits. Don’t force anything,” Shilpa suggested.

She concluded with a reminder: “Stay safe, maintain social distance, and please mask up when you step out (if you have to).”

Adv.

–IANS

abh/vnc