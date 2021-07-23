Shilpa Shetty talks of ‘surviving challenges’

Adv.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared a cryptic note on social media talking about surviving challenges from a book penned by James Thurber. The picture shared on social media marks her first post after her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in an alleged porn content controversy.

Shilpa posted a chapter from the book on her Instagram story late Thursday.

The actress highlighted the quote which read: “The place we need to be is right here, right now. Not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be but fully aware of what is.”

Adv.

“I take a deep breath, knowing that I’m lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today.”

Raj Kundra was sent to police custody till July 23 after being arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of creating and publishing pornographic content.

Shilpa got engaged to Raj in 2009. The two tied-the-knot in November the same year. The couple have two children Viaan Raj Kundra, who was born in 2012. They welcomed their daughter in February 2020 via surrogacy.