Bollywood News

Shirley Setia bags debut Telugu film opposite Naga Shaurya

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Singer-actress Shirley Setia is all set for her debut in Telugu films. She will be seen in a yet-untitled film opposite Naga Shaurya, directed by Aneesh Krishna.

“I am super excited to announce my launch in the Telugu film industry with Naga Shaurya, directed by #AneeshKrishna and produced by #Ushamulpuri Garu,” Shirley tweeted tpo confirm the development.

The film is expected to go on floors this year.

Shirley made her acting debut with the digitally-released Hindi film “Maska” earlier this year. She is also a part of the upcoming film, “Nikamma”, featuring Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani.

–IANS

