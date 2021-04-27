Shiv Panditt's short film 'Slice Of Life' was wrapped up in five hours

Adv.

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actor Shiv Panditt’s upcoming short film “Slice Of Life” was shot and wrapped up within five hours.

Written, directed and produced by Prashant Pandey, the film tells the story of a short film maker and how he meets a young boy during a road journey.

“I have known Prashant for a long time now and when he told me that he he working on this project, I knew I had to be a part of it. I strongly believe that short films have the capability to engage the audience in a limited amount of time. It doesn’t matter how big or small a film is, a film is either a good film or a bad film for the person viewing it,” Shiv Panditt tells IANS.

He adds: “We started the film in the morning around 11.30 and Prashant was so impeccable with everything and handled every hurdle with such patience, that I could just finish it in within five hours.

Prashant, has been the writer of “Sarkar Raj” (2008), “Poorna” (2017) and the screenplay of “Rakta Charitra”. Talking about having Shiv on board and directing a short film, Prashant says: “People have started sharing stories in a very different way. Storytelling is going through a major change. This is a short film about making a short film. I was speaking to Shiv on another topic when I told him about this film. Without any delay, got on board and came to the sets prepared with his character.”

The filmmaker adds: “I would ideally want to next work with him on an action film.”

The film also stars actress Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, and will release on May 7 through social media.

–IANS

ym/vnc