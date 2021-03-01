Director’s vision, gave me confidence to work – Shiva Suryavanshi

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Shiva Suryavanshi feels ecstatic for his recent release MAASSAB. Shiva Suryavanshi made his acting debut with theatre, hails from Khurhand village in Banda district of Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh. Shiva played the protagonist in the recently released Hindi feature film MAASSAB, which was on an important subject like – education. The movie released on 29th Jan was loved by audience as well critic. MAASSAB still runs in a few PVR multiplex screens in Uttar Pradesh, in its Fifth week!

Shiva Suryavanshi expresses his feeling as his movie MAASSAB is running in its 5th week of release in theatres saying, “It’s a fantastic feeling, for a first movie, we are usually scared with the outcome with new movies; they release on Friday and don’t usually stay in the theatres by Monday. But fortunately it is turning into a fifth week, yes, it is a great feeling!”

Shiva has done many short films earlier and an English feature film ‘Drop’ in Chennai, but MAASSAB being his first Hindi feature film, and he was playing the lead, he was a bit scared initially. It took a day or two to settle. The way Aditya Om (Director) was directing, after watching him, he built the trust on the director. It was easy to surrender and the fear inside him was gone.

Shiva Suryavanshi also states that he was a bit sceptical about how the critics are going to respond but getting good review has given him the confidence for the future. He explains that the film basically focuses on primary education and states that it is the base and root for the future of students. His character, Avnish Kumar, is passionate about teaching these kids. He adds saying that he found the inspiration from his father to play such character as his father is also a retired teacher.

He shared some incidents that took place while shooting saying, “The shoot was done in a real location. It was during the demonetization and we had to face a lot of problems because of that. Besides this he shares an anecdote about a scene where the kids are running behind the train. To shoot that scene, we had to wait for the station master to tell us whenever the train would come so that we can take the shot. So after 2 weeks, the local kids understood everything about ‘action and cut’. As soon as they would hear the sound of the train, someone from the kids would shout ‘action’ without the director’s instruction. The scene was shot, which wasn’t as we wanted, but after the scene the director enquired who said “action” and we came to know it was someone from the crowd. It became a humourous situation and we all started laughing. Such funny incidents also took place.”

He also reveals that the actress, Shital Singh, is very good, and is very professional. As Shiva Suryavanshi had to reach the location before the shoots to conduct workshops for the kids, they couldn’t get much time to practice or do the script reading together. Shital would visit the location before the shoot, got to know him and also the village.

He gives the credit to the director by saying, “Once I got to know the director’s vision, his vision gave me confidence to work.”