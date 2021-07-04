Shivam Bhaargava to play NSG commando in 'State of Siege: Temple Attack'

Adv.

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Model-turned-actor Shivam Bhaargava will be seen playing the role of an NSG commando in the upcoming digital film titled State of Siege: Temple Attack.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, “State of Siege: Temple Attack” will depict how, on September 24, 2002, a terrorist attack at Akshardham temple claimed over 30 lives and left 80 injured. The National Security Guard (NSG) arrived at the spot, killed the terrorists, and ended the siege.

The film marks the digital debut of Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna.

Talking about his role, Shivam Bhaargava said: “My character is called Khan. He’s one of the three commandos who first reached the temple during the attack, the other two being characters are played by Akshaye Khanna and Vivek Dahiya. It wasn’t challenging, but there was a lot to learn. This was my first time being a part of an action film, it’s something I’ve always dreamt of and I enjoyed the whole process.”

“We had an actual army colonel during our training and to oversee the action while filming. He taught us how to hold and handle the gun, how to run with it and of course how to use it. The action choreography was quite fun,” he added.

Sharing his experience of working with Akshaye Khanna, Shivam said: “I was excited to work with Akshaye Khanna, I grew watching him and have loved his work. I noticed we have very similar ways of working. It was almost reaffirming.”

“State of Siege: Temple Attack” is slated to release on Zee5 on July 9.

–IANS

abh/vd