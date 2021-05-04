Adv.
Shlokka Pandit: We’re literally at war!

Shlokka Pandit has urged everyone to follow Covid-19 protocols, noting we are literally at war with the deadly virus.

By Glamsham Bureau
“These are dire times. We haven’t seen days like this and we are literally at war with the virus. A war that we can’t afford to lose. Everyone I know has lost a near and dear one,” Shlokka said.

“The least that we could do is follow all the protocols that are set – be it social distancing, using masks, sanitising and isolating.

“If we see symptoms or test positive, we have to follow everything religiously.

“People are losing lives in hours, so we have no reaction time.

“I pray and wish everyone gets through this safely,” says Shlokka, who was recently seen in the film “Hello Charlie”, co-starring Jackie Shroff, Elnaaz Norouzi and Aadar Jain.

