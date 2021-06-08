Shlokka Pandit is spending a lot of time with Luna!

Adv.

Shlokka Pandit has been spending a lot of time with Luna during lockdown. Luna happens to be Shlokka’s pet cat. “Luna has brought a lot of changes in my life. I can understand things without being told. Unlike most, he is a very affectionate, calm and good-natured cat. The unconditional love he gives has enabled me to be a more compassionate and caring person,” Shlokka says.

She calls her pet an “obedient kid”, adding, “I literally can’t imagine a day without him. We are two cool buddies in a way.”

Shlokka makes a pitch for vaccination, saying, “Let’s all follow guidelines and protocols. The pandemic is far from over. Let’s get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises.”

“We are facing an uphill task against the virus but I’m sure if we follow the protocols and take care of ourselves and others, we will definitely be able to overcome it,” added the actress, who was recently seen in the film “Hello Charlie”, co-starring Jackie Shroff, Elnaaz Norouzi and Aadar Jain.