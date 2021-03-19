ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Shoojit Sircar asks if a camera is 'filmmaker's weapon'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Director Shoojit Sircar has a unique question about cameras. He asks if it is a weapon or a pen to write for a filmmaker.

Shoojit posted a picture of a film and wrote: “Filmmaker’s weapon or filmmaker’s pen to write.”

The director did not share details about what he is currently shooting for, or where he posted the picture from.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoojit’s next is “Sardar Udham Singh” starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is about Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter best known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBrad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's son Maddox testifies in court
Next articleArmaan Malik to fans: Seeing you sing my song a bigger achievement than streams or views
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Just Reel It: Songs that have gone viral on social media

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) The backbone for any viral meme or challenge has been music, be it the popular dialogue "Rasode main kaun tha"...
Read more
News

What’s in a name? Ask Bollywood’s ‘Gods’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood is increasingly returning to its roots, and Ram, Sita, Radhe and Shyam have taken over
Read more
News

Vicky to 'Uri' maker Aditya Dhar: Your faith in me scares me

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal shared a birthday message on Friday for Aditya Dhar, director of the 2019 blockbuster "Uri: The Surgical...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

I-League: Arrows look to end season on a high

Having to win 5th T20I good preparation for T20 WC: Stokes

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) It is good for England in the run-up to the 2021 T20 World Cup that the final match of...

IOA complains of no information on vaccination from Govt

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghPanaji (Goa), March 19 (IANS) With just four months to go for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)...

I-League: Chennai, Aizawl look for maximum points

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 19 (IANS) Chennai City and Aizawl FC are both safe from relegation and will be looking for a good finish to...

All England Open: Ashwini-Sikki lose in quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 19 (IANS) Indian women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost in the quarter-finals of the All England Open...

Sriram, Disha emerge champions at AITA U-16

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Disha Santosh Khandoji emerged as the champions in the boys and girls under-16 categories respectively...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates