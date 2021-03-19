Shoojit Sircar asks if a camera is 'filmmaker's weapon'

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Director Shoojit Sircar has a unique question about cameras. He asks if it is a weapon or a pen to write for a filmmaker.

Shoojit posted a picture of a film and wrote: “Filmmaker’s weapon or filmmaker’s pen to write.”

The director did not share details about what he is currently shooting for, or where he posted the picture from.

Shoojit’s next is “Sardar Udham Singh” starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is about Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter best known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

–IANS

