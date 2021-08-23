Shooting resumes for Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Mission Majnu’

- Advertisement -

After completing a 45 day schedule across locations in Lucknow, Ronnie Screwvala & Amar Butala’s ‘Mission Majnu’ rolls into its second schedule today. The production houses backing the film – RSVP and Guilty By Association are dedicated to undertaking the required precautionary measures to ensures the safety and health of all those on the set. Not to mention, most of the cast and crew members have been vaccinated.

Producer Garima Mehta adds “After a brief pause, Mission Majnu is back in action with strict protocol and guidelines. In this 15 day schedule we will shoot critical sequences of the film. It’s great to be on set again and the cast and crew is excited to move onwards and upwards towards the successful completion of the film.”

The second schedule with Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, Anant Mahadevan and Kumud Mishra will be shot on real locations. After his critically acclaimed performance in Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the role of a RAW agent in this period thriller. The film marks the debut of south superstar Rashmika Mandanna in the Hindi film industry. She will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the upcoming film, which is also the directorial debut of award-winning ad filmmaker, Shantanu Baagchi. What’s exciting for the audience is the fresh pairing of Sidharth and Rashmika, who have a huge fan following in Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

After backing Uri: The Surgical Strike, Screwvala joined forces with Producers Amar Butala and Garima Mehta for the upcoming espionage thriller that tells the story of India’s most ambitious RAW operation undertaken on Pakistani soil. The said film is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and is the story of India’s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, Mission Majnu stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.