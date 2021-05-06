Adv.
BollywoodNews

Short film ‘Happy Birthday’ bags nominations at NY film fest

Short film 'Happy Birthday', featuring Aahana Kumra & Anupam Kher, has bagged multiple nominations at the New York City International Film Festival

By Glamsham Bureau
The short film “Happy Birthday”, featuring Aahana Kumra and Anupam Kher, has bagged multiple nominations at the New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF). 

While Anupam and Aahana are in contention for Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively, the film has also secured nomination in the Best Short Film category. Prasad Kadam has bagged a nomination for the Best Director award. 

“It always feels incredible to be appreciated because an artist puts so much effort into making the film. This project is very close to my heart. I am so grateful and thrilled to be nominated at such a prestigious Film Festival, and I hope the team wins big,” Aahana said.

The film recently made it to the final of the Paris Play Film Festival.

