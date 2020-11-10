Advtg.
Bollywood News

Should appreciate Akshay ji for Laxmii: Transgender activist Laxmi Tripathi

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, who has watched the upcoming horror comedy Laxmii starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, says the film represents the transgender community very respectfully, adding that people spreading negative vibes over the issue should watch the film before passing a judgment.

“Any transgender is equal to any man or woman, which is what comes out from the film in a strong way. I believe the film is wonderful, and instead of criticism, we should appreciate Akshay ji for being such a strong man and doing such a strong film. There are many films I have acted in, nobody bought these, it’s a business. These articles are being written about ‘Laxmii’ without seeing the film, on the eve of its release. I am shocked,” said Laxmi.

Kamal Guru, a 60-year-old transgender, also appreciated Akshay’s performance and treatment in the film, saying: “Itni pyaari lagi film, aaj tak koi film aisi nahi lagi (the film is lovely, never felt this way about any film till date). I have been in the hijra community for years. I cried two to three times while the film was playing. I pray to God this film gets a lot of praise.”

Advtg.

Raghava Lawrence’s horror comedy co-stars Kiara Advani, and is a remake of the director’s 2011 Tamil hit, “Muni 2: Kanchana”. The film is slated for releases on Monday on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

–IANS

aru/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAnanya and Ishaan recall ride on the wild side in 'Khaali Peeli'
Next articleMelbourne Renegades sign Rilee Rossouw for BBL 10

Related Articles

Lyrics

Raja Hasan – Start Stop Song Lyrics from Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Start Stop from Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar
Read more
News

Diwali set to light up OTT screen

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) This year, Diwali fervour will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing...
Read more
Review

Movie Review | Laxmii: Bravo Akshay Kumar!!

Vishal Verma - 0
Strangely Laxmii is the biggest OTT release of mainstream Bollywood movies starring an A list super star targeted at the ‘B’ ‘C’ markets featuring an ‘A’ grade star who is also one of the producers.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Should appreciate Akshay ji for Laxmii: Transgender activist Laxmi Tripathi 1

Amazon Prime Video forays into live sports, bags India rights for...

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced its arrival in the cricket streaming field in India after it inked a...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

NBA 2020-21 season to begin from December 22

Raja Hasan - Start Stop Song Lyrics from Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar

Raja Hasan – Start Stop Song Lyrics from Laxmii starring Akshay...

Mum Bhai Dialogues Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher’s jhakaas Dialogues

Mum Bhai Dialogues: Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher’s jhakaas Dialogues

Should appreciate Akshay ji for Laxmii: Transgender activist Laxmi Tripathi 2

Thai Nattakan's jaw-dropping effort in field wins applause

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Melbourne Renegades sign Rilee Rossouw for BBL 10

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks